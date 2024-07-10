Logistics Company from Chinese Shandong Seeks Partnership with Turkmenistan

A recent meeting in Ashgabat explored potential collaboration between Turkmenistan’s logistics sector and one of the major players of transport sector from China. Representatives from the Turkmen Association of Transport and Logistics Companies (“Turkmen logistika”) met with officials from Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu Eurasia Railway Logistics Co., a leading logistics operator in China’s Shandong Province.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Liu Junfeng, who oversees the company’s Uzbek and Kazakh branches, expressed interest in forging partnerships with Turkmen freight forwarding companies.

The Turkmen representatives highlighted their association’s commitment to international standards, high-quality services, and a strong reputation.

The parties noted that due to Turkmenistan’s convenient geographical location and its developing transit potential, the volume of cargo transportation through the country has been growing rapidly in recent years. Thus, Turkmenistan is becoming an important transport and logistics hub on the Silk Road of the XXI century.

In order to increase the attractiveness of transit corridors passing through the territory of the country and attract additional transit cargo flows, customs procedures have been automated, modern equipment is used during customs inspection to ensure uninterrupted transportation of vehicles through customs posts of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s accession to the Customs Convention on Containers and to the Convention on the Customs Treatment of Pool Containers used in International Transport has expanded the possibilities of involving Turkmen containers in international container transportation, as well as the participation of foreign containers for transit transportation using the potential of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport. These advancements, along with Turkmenistan’s geographical advantages, are attracting significant interest from international carriers.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement that partnerships between Turkmen cargo companies and Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu Eurasia Railway Logistics Co. would be highly beneficial. Such collaborations align with the broader goal of strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China.

Shandong Hi-Speed Qilu Eurasia Railway Logistics Co. is the main logistics operator in Shandong Province of China. Shandong Province has a strategic advantage linking the Central Asian market with Japan and South Korea through intermodal transportation, given the geographical proximity and accessible port of Shandong on the coast.

The company primarily focuses on rail and road freight with a network of representative offices established across the globe. ///nCa, 10 July 2024