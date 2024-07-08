Turkmenistan Expands Cooperation with Eastern Europe

Turkmenistan is stepping up its engagement with Eastern European countries, including Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, and Slovakia. DPM, minister of foreign affairs Rashid Meredov presented a report on this topic during a government meeting on Friday.

Poland: Inter-ministerial political consultations were held in Warsaw on 17 Jun 2024 in order to expand Turkmen-Polish relations. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of cooperation in various fields. A program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Poland for 2025-2026 was also signed.

During the negotiations, the Polish side requested a positive solution to the issue of opening a Consular office or a point of Turkmenistan in Warsaw. For its detailed study, it is proposed to send representatives of the relevant state agencies of Turkmenistan on a working visit to Warsaw in the fourth quarter of this year.

The issue of establishing a bilateral Working Group on economic cooperation was also discussed

In 2025, it is planned to organize an exhibition of museum exhibits of Turkmenistan in Warsaw.

Hungary: On June 18 of this year, inter-ministerial political consultations were held in Budapest. Within the framework of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan, a meeting was also organized with the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Hungary.

In order to strengthen the Turkmen-Hungarian dialogue, it is proposed to hold the 6th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in the first half of 2025.

At the invitation of the Hungarian side, on 7-11 August 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan will take part in the cultural event “Kurultai”. Within the framework of this visit, it is proposed to hold Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Hungary.

In the field of education, the possibilities of further cooperation within the framework of the Program “Stipendium Hungarikum” were considered.

Czech Republic: Inter-ministerial political consultations were held in Prague on 20 June. During the visit of the Turkmen delegation, a meeting was also held with the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament.

Following the talks, a number of proposals were prepared, including the development of a Memorandum or Program of cooperation between the foreign ministries, the creation of a Working Group on economic Cooperation, and the organization of visits of Czech delegations.

Romania: Romania is one of Turkmenistan’s key partners in the European Union. Since 2008, the two countries have held five visits and high-level meetings.

There is an intergovernmental Turkmen-Romanian Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, and meetings of special Working Groups on cooperation in the energy and transport sectors are regularly held. Humanitarian ties are developing dynamically, including in the field of education.

In order to further strengthen interstate relations, it is proposed to hold political consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Bucharest on 17-18 July 2024, and the 8th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental commission in the second half of the year.

In addition, a proposal was made to organize a high-level visit to Romania in 2025.

Slovakia: Bilateral inter-ministerial consultations are planned to be held in Bratislava on 16-17 July this year.

Within the framework of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan, a meeting with the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovakia is planned.

Taking into account the interest of Slovak companies in establishing partnership with Turkmenistan, it was proposed to organize a visit of the Slovak business delegation in the fourth quarter of this year.

At the same time, the proposal was presented to finalize an Intergovernmental agreement on Economic Cooperation and to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Slovak Commission in Bratislava in the first half of 2025.

Summarizing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, based on the policy of neutrality, maintains friendly and fraternal relations with countries of the world, including European ones, and strives to develop mutually beneficial partnership in priority areas. ///nCa, 8 July 2024