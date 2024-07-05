The National Leader of Turkmenistan and the President of Kazakhstan discussed the current state of bilateral relations

On 4 July 2024 in Astana, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting was attended by members of the delegations of the two countries.

The Head of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his personal participation in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan relations are developing on an upward trend.

“Turkmenistan is a very reputable neutral state that plays a major role in ensuring peace, security, and multilateral cooperation. Your presence in Astana today is very important, first of all, from the point of view of discussing specific issues of our cooperation in the field of energy,” Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan confirmed his readiness to increase multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

In turn, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the high organizational level of the celebration in honor of the opening of the monument to the great poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi in Astana.

He also expressed confidence that the SCO Summit, as well as the results of the chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the SCO, will contribute to strengthening constructive interstate cooperation and filling it with new content.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on cooperation across various sectors.

The countries have a history of successful and productive collaboration, both bilaterally and within international organizations, where they consistently offer each other mutual support.

The trade and economic sphere emerged as a key area of focus for the Turkmen-Kazakh partnership. Significant opportunities exist to bolster cooperation in this area, including increasing trade volume, diversifying the exchange of goods, and intensifying investment activities and business contacts.

The transport, communication, and logistics sectors represent another strategic vector for Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation. The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway exemplifies this collaboration. By fully realizing the potential within this sector, the countries can contribute to enhanced cooperation along the North-South and East-West corridors, fostering regional economic integration and integration within the broader Eurasian space.

The discussion also touched upon the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector. The transnational Central Asia-China gas pipeline serves as a prime example of this successful cooperation.

Attention was also paid to issues of humanitarian cooperation, including in the fields of culture, education, and science.

***

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to Kazakhstan on 4 July. He took part in the SCO+ summit, as well as in the opening ceremony of the monument to Magtymguly Fragi in Astana. On the same day, Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 5 July 2024 [photo credit – Akorda]