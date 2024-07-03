Ulyanovsk business mission to Ashgabat – Outcomes

During a recent business mission to Turkmenistan, companies from Ulyanovsk region (Russia) secured preliminary agreements with Turkmen businesses to supply a variety of products, including sinks, doors, building materials, garden and upholstered furniture, kitchen tables, nanopaints, and tools.

Discussions also included the potential supply of roofing materials, heating equipment, and electrical equipment, according to the official website of the Ulyanovsk region governor.

Turkmen food producer Şaylan showed interest in purchasing confectionery, sunflower seeds, snacks, and canned goods. Şaylan boasts an extensive network of over six thousand outlets across Turkmenistan, with a monthly trade volume exceeding 1.5 thousand tons of products.

Manufacturers participating in the business mission included: Ulgran and San Marco (stone sinks),

Federal Mogul (automotive components), Intervud lumber, Biofa (nano paints), Novospassky Elevator.

During the visit, Ulyanovsk entrepreneurs signed four new contracts for the supply of components for trucks worth more than 10 million rubles (US$ 113,000).

The parties also discussed the prospects of opening a dealership for Ulyanovsk goods in Turkmenistan.

Russian businessmen held a series of B2B meetings at the site of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. In addition, negotiations on supplies were held with the Ministries of agriculture, construction and architecture, logistics companies, distributors of food and building materials of a foreign country. In particular, the manufacturer of stone sinks Ulgran discussed the possibility of building a joint production.

“Turkmenistan is one of the promising export destinations. Now regional manufacturers are already supplying electrical equipment, automotive and airline components, and construction materials to the country,” said Ruslan Gainetdinov, head of the ‘My Business’ center from Ulyanovsk.

Mikhail Murzakov, the head of the Novospassky Elevator company, said that the business mission was productive for them. The company held negotiations on the supply of flour and grain, and also discussed issues of cooperation with the transport and logistics center of Turkmenistan. An agreement has been reached on a new visit to explore the port of Turkmenbashi.

As part of the work in Turkmenistan, the delegation of the Ulyanovsk region took part in a joint meeting of the Russian-Turkmen and Turkmen-Russian business councils, which was attended by representatives of the ministries of agriculture, construction and architecture, industry and trade, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. ///nCa, 3 Jul 2024