A star in the Pegasus constellation has been named after the smart city of Arkadag to commemorate its first anniversary. This announcement was made during a celebratory conference in Arkadag on 29 June.

The Russian Space-Earth Society, a celestial research organization, issued a certificate confirming the naming.

Magtymguly Turkmen State University received the certificate, a telescope, and photographs of the elestial object.

//nCa, 30 June 2024 (photo credit – TDH)