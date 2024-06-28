Turkmenistan and Russia eye renewed cooperation in science

On 25 June 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Esen Aydogdiyev met with Gennadiy Krasnikov, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia.

The meeting focused on boosting ties between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan (AST) and the RAS. President Krasnikov emphasized the importance of brisking up partnerships between scientific institutions of both countries and expressed the RAS’s willingness to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Th parties agreed on the need of creating a “roadmap” to revitalize previously signed bilateral agreements. Additionally, they discussed developing joint efforts in fields like nanotechnology, biotechnology, chemical technology, agriculture, water management, ecology, biosafety, and other mutually beneficial scientific areas. ///nCa, 28 June 2024