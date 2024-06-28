News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Russia eye renewed cooperation in science

Turkmenistan and Russia eye renewed cooperation in science

By

On 25 June 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Esen Aydogdiyev met with Gennadiy Krasnikov, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia.

The meeting focused on boosting ties between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan (AST) and the RAS. President Krasnikov emphasized the importance of brisking up partnerships between scientific institutions of both countries and expressed the RAS’s willingness to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Th parties agreed on the need of creating a “roadmap” to revitalize previously signed bilateral agreements. Additionally, they discussed developing joint efforts in fields like nanotechnology, biotechnology, chemical technology, agriculture, water management, ecology, biosafety, and other mutually beneficial scientific areas. ///nCa, 28 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Russia to Explore Economic Cooperation at Upcoming Intergovernmental Commission Meeting
  2. Turkmenistan – Science, Research at Front and Centre of 7-year Development Plan
  3. Turkmenistan and Russia intend to further tap the gas cooperation potential
  4. Turkmenistan-Russia Cooperation Strengthens
  5. Russia-Turkmenistan Cooperation
  6. Turkmenistan-Russia Cooperation
  7. Education, science and healthcare sector of Turkmenistan: key facts
  8. Turkmenistan and Russia Discuss Cultural Cooperation and Upcoming Events
  9. Lavrov: Russia commends Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality
  10. Turkmenistan and Japan prepare for meeting of joint committees on economic cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan