President of Turkmenistan and UAE Minister of Economy discussed cooperation in Fuel and renewable energy sectors, transport

On Tuesday, 25 June 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, who led his country’s delegation to participate in the Turkmenistan-UAE business forum.

The Minister conveyed greetings to the head of Turkmenistan from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As it was emphasized, the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening fruitful relations with fraternal Turkmenistan.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned warm greetings and noted that the United Arab Emirates is a long-term partner of Turkmenistan.

During the discussion of the prospects for further development of cooperation, the parties noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE have been developing dynamically in recent years. Special emphasis was placed on the active nature of political dialogue and interaction within the framework of major international organization, primarily the UN.

The sides mentioned the increasing growing bilateral trade turnover and underlined the need was to maintain coordinated contacts between government agencies of the two countries, create favorable conditions for the development of trade, conduct mutual business events and conferences.

The fuel and energy complex, where successful collaboration with leading UAE companies exists, is identified as a promising area for further development. Turkmenistan, rich in hydrocarbon resources, seeks to diversify its energy industry, and welcomes deeper cooperation with UAE.

The UAE’s Minister of Economy expressed willingness in expanding their presence in the promising Turkmen market.

Inviting Emirati companies to participate in major international energy projects in Turkmenistan, the head of state expressed support for the realization of investment potential.

A new area of cooperation emerges – renewable energy. The parties confirmed their readiness to consider opportunities for the implementation of joint green energy projects.

Special emphasis was placed on the strategic importance of international transport and transit corridors for the two countries. The need for further collaboration in establishing a multi-modal transport system encompassing sea, rail, and air routes was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of Economy of the UAE expressed confidence in the further development of friendly dialogue. ///nCa, 26 June 2024