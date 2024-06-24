News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Russia in connection with the events in Dagestan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with the tragic armed attacks that took place in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent of Dagestan, which resulted in human casualties and injuries.

“Turkmenistan, strongly condemning any manifestations of terrorism and extremism, fully supports the efforts of the world community in combating and eliminating this evil,” says the message, which was published on the website of the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Russia.

The Head of Turkmenistan, on behalf of the people and the Government, expressed sympathy and support to all the relatives and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. ///nCa, 24 June 2024

 

