Gas industry of Turkmenistan: from past to present

Oraznazar Kheshdekov

The Odzhak gas field became the reason for the formation in 1966 of the center of Turkmen gas workers – the city of Gazodzhak near the village of Shikharyk. By the end of 1970, 19 large and small gas and gas condensate fields were discovered on the territory of South-Eastern and North-Eastern Turkmenistan. Of these, the gas condensate and gas fields Kukurtli and Minara (Maisk) were put into operation in 1970.

Thus, in 1971-1976, in Eastern Turkmenistan, the gas condensate fields of Northern Ojak with small reserves and Naip with large reserves were put into operation, as well as gas condensate fields with huge gas reserves – Eastern (Shekhitli) and Western (Dzhodzhukly) Shatlyk in 1973.

As a result, the number of fields exploited during this period increased to 7, and the volume of natural gas production in 1976 increased 4.7 times compared to 1970. In the same year, the Maysk-Ashgabat-Buzmein gas trunkline, intended for domestic consumers, was built, originating from the Maysk gas field discovered in 1964. This route began to transport natural gas to Ashgabat.

At the Ojak gas condensate field, for the first time in world practice, the method of simultaneous-separate exploitation (SSE) was used. It has been proven that the development of a field using the electronics method allows reducing the cost of hydrocarbon production by reducing the cost of operation and maintenance of production wells, helps to accelerate the process of development and production of raw materials, and increases the possibility of commissioning new productive formations.

This method was used in the development of multi-layer gas condensate fields Kukurtli and Nayyp, which were brought to design capacity 3-4 years ahead of schedule. In exploration and production wells at these and other multi-layer exploration fields, casing strings with a diameter of 148 millimeters were replaced with strings of 168 millimeters, as a result of which well productivity was increased by 50-70%.

It should also be noted that at the three gas processing facilities of the Kukurtli, Ojak and Naip fields, a separate production line was built for each of the production wells, but at the subsequent gas processing facilities of the Ojak and Naip fields, several wells were connected to one production line, resulting in savings of hundreds of tons of metal.

For their merits in the successful implementation of the RES method in production of tens of billions of cubic meters of natural gas for the national economy through the use of this method, in 1972, a group of specialists from the Türkmengazsenagat production association was awarded the title of laureate of the State Prize of Turkmenistan in the field of science and technology.

The above-mentioned method of simultaneous and separate exploitation of several productive horizons of multi-layer fields in practice had its drawbacks, fortunately they can be eliminated. For example, when simultaneously and separately exploiting two productive formations in one well, it is impossible to accurately determine the operating mode of the wells (separately determine the volume of gas in each of the simultaneously exploited formations, determine the pressure created in the bottomhole zone of wells during gas production, etc.) . This has caused the need to find new directions for controlling the operating conditions of formations. In addition, in order to increase the efficiency of field development, the rational use of this method to increase the gas productivity of reservoirs, and increase the productivity of gas wells, through the joint efforts of enterprise specialists and researchers from research institutes, dozens of effective proposals and methods were introduced into production, through which to serve the people tens of billions of cubic meters of natural gas, exceeding the volumes of gas provided for by the project. ///originally published by Nebit-Gas newspaper (https://oilgas.gov.tm/ru/posts/news/11084/gazovaya-otrasl-turkmenistana-ot-proshlogo-k-nastoyashchemu )