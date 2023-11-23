Significant Gas Discovery at Turkmenistan’s Largest Field

News Central Asia (nCa)

A substantial inflow of natural gas has been successfully obtained at Galkynysh, one of Turkmenistan’s largest gas fields.

Specialists from the Mary Oil and Gas Exploration Expedition “Marynebitgazgözleg” drilled a well to a depth of 4,590 meters. Following blasting operations within formations between 4,527 and 4,315 meters, the drilling team encountered a new gas stream, Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

Experts estimate the daily flow rate of the producing well to exceed 1.7 million cubic meters of natural gas. The drilling and construction of the well extensively utilized casing and tubing pipes by the Japanese company ‘Sumitomo’, along with cutting-edge subsurface equipment from an American company.

Galkynysh stands out as a unique hydrocarbon field, being the world’s largest onshore gas field. According to data from the Natural Gas Research Institute of the State Concern “Turkmengaz,” the Galkynysh field is currently undergoing an initial stage of pilot development. The current production well inventory comprises 51 wells. The design flow rate of these wells is 1.5 million cubic meters of gas per day, and the field’s potential capabilities allow for sustained operation of wells with a flow rate of 2 million cubic meters per day over an extended period. ///nCa, 23 November 2023

 

