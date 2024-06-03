UNICEF Introduces WHO Handbook for Child and Adolescent Health Workers in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

UNICEF Turkmenistan, with support from international consultant Professor Olena Staretz, held an introductory training for health workers on the WHO Pocket Handbook “Primary health care for children and adolescents” from 28 to 30 May 2024.

Developed by the European Bureau of the World Health Organization and published in 2023, the pocket handbook provides guidelines for health promotion, disease prevention and management from the newborn period to adolescence.

This Pocket Book is for use by doctors, nurses and other health workers who are responsible for the care of children and adolescents at the primary health care level. It summarizes guidance on how to manage – and when to refer – children and adolescents presenting with common complaints and conditions. It includes information to enable primary health care providers to coordinate the continued care of children and adolescents with long-term conditions and diseases managed by specialists. Preventive and promotive measures from the newborn period to adolescence include advice on the timing and content of well-child visits, the promotion of early childhood development and health messages for adolescents.
