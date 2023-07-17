The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

On Saturday, 15 July, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that interstate cooperation, built on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust, has a progressive dynamic. In the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Turkmen-Tajik cooperation has continued to steadily strengthen.



President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction that during the state visit to Tajikistan, the commitment of the parties to further enhance the fruitful partnership was confirmed, and a solid package of documents was signed.

The sides noted the constructiveness of bilateral cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere, mased on the similarity or coincidence of the positions of the two countries on key issues of the regional and global agenda.

Effective partnership has been built on this solid foundation within the framework of reputable international organizations and in multilateral formats.

In this regard, the importance and relevance of the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, to be held in September this year in Dushanbe, were noted.

Confidence was expressed that the upcoming summits will make a significant contribution to strengthening and expanding cooperation between the countries of the Central Asian region.

In the context of the Turkmen-Tajik partnership, the President of Turkmenistan focused on the dynamics of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, cultural, educational, transport and other areas, stressing readiness for further joint work to fully utilize the existing potential. ///nCa, 17 Jul 2023

