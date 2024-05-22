Vortex Laser Rangefinders Track Wildlife in Turkmenistan’s Koitendag Reserve

Vortex laser rangefinders are being used in eastern Turkmenistan’s Koitendag State Nature Reserve to monitor ungulate populations, including the endangered Marhur screw-horned goat and the argali mountain sheep, according to the report by the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

The teams working concurrently in the reserve employ two rangefinders, allowing for comprehensive landscape surveys.

The technology functions by identifying individual animals, such as females with offspring of varying ages. The device then measures the distance to the targets and records their location and time on a digital reserve map. By synchronizing data from both teams and eliminating duplicates (multiple recordings of the same animal), researchers gain a more accurate picture of animal populations.

These surveys typically occur during the autumn rutting season, when heightened animal activity reduces their sensitivity to human presence. However, current efforts focus on estimating the growth rate of young animals.

Situated in the country’s easternmost Lebap Velayat, the Koitendag Nature Reserve is a biodiversity hotspot boasting vital species like urials, lynxes, and hornbills. Work is currently underway to assess the possibilities of the reserve’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List. ///nCa, 22 May 2024