Turkmenistan: nature reserves on guard of flora and fauna – results of 2023

Exciting Discovery: A new population of German medlar (Mespilus germanica), consisting of thirty mature bushes up to forty years old, has been found near Konekesir village within the reserve. This species, previously thought to be extinct in Turkmenistan for nearly 70 years after its former habitat in Chandyr was destroyed by fire, was rediscovered in 2021. The German medlar is now included in the upcoming fourth edition of the Red Book of Turkmenistan, to be released soon.