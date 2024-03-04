Turkmenistan’s Efforts for Wild Cat Conservation

Shirin Karryeva, independent expert, head of the Conservation X Lab project and the Center for the Conservation of Large Landscapes

Careful attitude to the flora and fauna of the Turkmen nature is the basis of the environmental policy of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state. In our country, wildlife protection is carried out on the basis of national legislation. Turkmenistan confirmed its responsibility for the fate of rare fauna and flora of regional and global importance by ratifying the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in 1996. In this regard, the country is consistently working to preserve and increase the biological diversity of fauna.

In February of this year, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), which was held in Samarkand under the slogan “Nature knows no borders”, thereby emphasizing that there should be no obstacles for migrating animals.

The conference brought together biologist experts – representatives of joint international projects implemented in Turkmenistan jointly with the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

In addition to the official discussions on Convention documents and species-specific Strategic Plans, the Conference hosted specialized round tables, known as side events, to delve into specific conservation issues.

One such event, “Wild Cats of the Great Silk Road,” was organized by Turkmenistan in collaboration with experts from the Cat Group (CSG) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Working Group on the Central Asian Leopard (PeLeWG), the Working Group on Manul (PICA), the international organization Conservation X Lab. This event focused on the conservation challenges and opportunities for wild cats in Central Asia.

Remarkably, Turkmenistan is home to all seven wild cat species discussed at the side event, including the Central Asian leopard, lynx, manul, caracal, reed cat, dune cat, and steppe cat. Many of these species are listed as endangered and require special protection. They inhabit diverse habitats across the country, ranging from high mountain ranges and foothills to temperate deserts, both within and outside protected areas.

In 2022, experts from Turkmenistan and other countries of the Anterior Asian leopard range developed a Regional Strategy for the Conservation of the Anterior Asian leopard, which was officially adopted at the above-mentioned conference in Samarkand. The strategy provides opportunities to improve leopard conservation by creating new protected areas, ecological corridors and implementing measures to reduce conflicts between humans and leopards throughout its range.

Experts from Turkmenistan also supported the inclusion of manul and lynx, which live in the country’s nature reserves, in the Annex to the Convention. Cross-border protection and cooperation are key to securing the future of these cats and the landscapes they inhabit.

Recently, Turkmenistan embarked on a joint project with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to protect Central Asian leopards and snow leopards across their borders. The project, funded by Conservation X Lab, National Geographic, and the Segre Foundation, focuses on the Big Balkan Mountains in the Balkan Province.

Camera traps installed by experts and environmental authorities successfully captured evidence of a leopard inhabiting this mountain ecosystem.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection, alongside independent experts and scientists, faces the crucial task of establishing a new nature reserve to safeguard this unique ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the goals outlined in Turkmenistan’s National Forest Program.

At another side event “New Frontiers of Ecological Interconnectedness: from policy to Implementation”, organized by the Center for the Conservation of Large Landscapes, the CMS Secretariat, the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas, presentations were made by the heads of various projects implemented in Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, and other regions.

A project titled “Improving Connectivity Between Reserves of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan” showcased its progress in the Koitendag State Nature Reserve. This project is pioneering the use of SMART monitoring in Turkmenistan for improved conservation efforts, encompassing both biological monitoring and regular surveys of animals and birds within the reserve and surrounding ecosystem.

Together with international IUCN experts, seasonal surveys of predatory animals, ungulates and birds are carried out, as well as environmental monitoring, information and educational work with the public and zoning of the reserve according to recommendations received from international IUCN experts on the nomination dossier “Koitendag Mountain Ecosystem”. This work will continue this year together with the staff of the Surkhan State Nature Reserve of Uzbekistan, and by the end of 2024 a cross-border nomination will be submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for possible inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The conference also adopted a new Strategic Plan for the Convention (2024-2032), outlining future conservation priorities.

It should be noted that a lot of work in the field of nature protection, conservation of biological diversity and natural landscapes is carried out within the framework of the “National Climate Change Strategy” and the “National Forest Program of Turkmenistan”, as well as large-scale socio-economic programs. ///Originally published in Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, 2 Mar 2024