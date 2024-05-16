UNDP contributes to improving the environmental monitoring system in Turkmenistan Ashgabat

May 14-15, 2024: Within the framework of the joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, an educational training was held in Ashgabat on May 14-15, 2024. The training was attended by specialists of the Environmental Control Service laboratories and the velayat environmental protection departments of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.



The objective of this training is to train inspectors and laboratory professionals on modern techniques for monitoring emissions from vehicles with various engine types using newly acquired equipment within the framework of the UNDP project, as well as to measure the concentration of harmful gases in the exhaust emissions from gasoline and diesel engines.



Throughout the training, participants received guidance on the operation of new equipment, and practical exercises were conducted in the laboratory of air pollution control of the Environmental Control Service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

This training, along with improving the efficiency of the laboratories of the Environmental Control Service and the velayats’ Environmental Protection Departments will support the implementation of the primary objectives of the UNDP Project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the national environmental monitoring system.

After the training, all participants received certificates from the UNDP for successfully completing a series of sessions aimed at mastering new equipment. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 15 May 2024