UNICEF and Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan equip graduates of orphanages in Ashgabat and Balkanabat with ICT skills

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, strengthened the ICT (Information and communications technology) skills of 32 future graduates of the Palace of Orphans named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and of the Balkanabat orphanage. The three-weeks long training sessions were held between 22 April and 11 May 2024, and equipped the children with essential ICT skills which will be useful for any future profession.

The initiative underscores the country’s commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of circumstances, has access to the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The program not only equips the students of these institutions with technical competencies but also fosters essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, important for their development and success in their professional life. The training sparked the interest among participating girls and boys to pursue career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, ICT skills are essential for personal and professional development. Through these trainings, the young students not only obtain the practical skills but also strengthen their confidence, which will contribute to their success in the future. UNICEF is happy to be a part of this important work and stands ready to continue supporting the Ministry of Education in this area.” – said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. ///UNICEF Turkmenistan, 13 May 2024

 

 

