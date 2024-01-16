Empowering the Visually Impaired: UNICEF and Turkmenistan Collaborate on Text-to-Speech Training

In a major step towards digital inclusion, UNICEF, in partnership with the Innovation and Information Center of the Turkmenistan Ministry of Education, hosted a five-day training (8-12 January 2024) on the use of text-to-speech technology on computers and smartphones for educational purposes.

This initiative aimed to equip national specialists and individuals with visual impairments with the skills to leverage text-to-speech technology in the Turkmen language. Participants learned how to install and utilize screen readers, navigate websites, and access e-books through this transformative technology.

Building upon the launch of the “Dunya” app in November 2023 (providing free Turkmen-language speech synthesis for the visually impaired), this training empowers participants to utilize the technology’s full potential. Available for download and installation on Windows and Android platforms, Dunya unlocks a world of information and education for persons with disabilities, forging the principle of inclusiveness in society. ///nCa, 16 January 2024