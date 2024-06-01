A number of events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi took place in the Turkish city of Yozgat

On May 31, 2024, in the central park of the city of Yozgat of the Republic of Türkiye, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye organized a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to the great Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

The event was attended by leaders of the province and the mayor’s office of the city of Yozgat, representatives of public organizations in Turkey, Turkmen students, and the media.

After the flower-laying ceremony, a scientific conference dedicated to 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi. The governor of Yozgat province Mehmet Ali Ozkan, rector of Bozok University Erven Yashar, teaching staff and Turkmen students took part in the conference as honored guests.

During the conference, it was noted that the work of Magtymguly Fragi had a significant impact not only on the culture of Turkmenistan, but also on the countries of the region. The speakers also emphasized that the collections of manuscripts of the Turkmen philosopher and poet Magtymguly Fragi are included in the International Memory of the World List, and his 300th anniversary is included in the UNESCO list of memorable dates.

As part of the event, an exhibition of works by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, books by Magtymguly Fragi, as well as works of decorative and applied art was displayed in the foyer of Bozok University. ///nCa, 1 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)

Here are some photos from the event: