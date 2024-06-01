News Central Asia (nCa)

Bucharest hosted a bike ride initiated by the Embassy of Turkmenistan

On 1 June 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized a bike ride in Bucharest on the occasion of “World Bicycle Day”.

The above-mentioned sport event was organized in the “Mihai I King” Park in Bucharest with the support of the Bucharest Municipality and the “Green Revolution” Association. The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, representatives and their family members, as well as Turkmen citizens and students studying in this country.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Romania A. Annaev at the opening ceremony of the event noted that sports diplomacy, being an important component of the foreign policy strategy of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, aims to strengthen the policy of peace and good neighborliness, enhance international cooperation in the field of high-end sports, and promote healthy lifestyles ecological culture, personal development of the younger generation of the country.

The participants of the organized bicycle rally highly appreciated the international efforts of Turkmenistan in this field.///nCa, 1 June 2024 (in cooperation with the embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)

 

 

