UNDP and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan co-host a Climate group meeting

Ashgabat, 31 May 2024: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan jointly organized the seventh meeting of the Climate Group of Development Partners to accelerate Turkmenistan’s progress in fulfilling its international obligations under the Paris Agreement. The meeting took place on May 31, 2024 at the Carbon Training Centre of the Bouygues Turkmen Company in Ashgabat.

The event gathered representatives of UN agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the diplomatic corps and international development partners, including USAID, the EU, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and non-governmental organizations.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss development partners’ interventions on the climate agenda in Turkmenistan, including an update on post-COP28 activities and preparations for the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled for November 2024.

The participants were also updated on Turkmenistan’s ongoing efforts to implement its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), including the preparation of the First Biennial Report (BUR1) and the Fourth National Communication (NC4) on climate change in accordance with the reporting requirements of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as the Government’s plans to fulfill the obligations arising from the accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

“We are fast approaching COP29 in Azerbaijan, where the governments must establish a new climate finance goal and commit to more ambitious national plans and transparency, reflecting the scale and urgency of the challenge we face. It is vital that we coordinate our actions with our partners in Turkmenistan to ensure our resources and time are used effectively. So, I am delighted to take part in the Seventh Climate Development Partners Group meeting today, and I look forward to actively working with you to provide support to Turkmenistan’s efforts to tackle climate change and protect the environment,” said Mr. Stephen Conlon, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan. “The UK Foreign Secretary noted during his visit here about our successful partnership with UNDP to develop the final phase of Turkmenistan’s National Greenhouse Gas Inventory System. I look forward to seeing its positive results and welcoming the establishment of an Intersectoral Commission for Reducing Methane Emissions and the Government’s plans to review the quantification of methane emissions as part of their Global Methane Pledge obligations. I encourage Turkmenistan to maintain their dedicated work in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which will boost the sustainable development of the country and attract more foreign direct investment.”

“As climate change becomes an imminent risk to sustainable development, we need to join forces to support Turkmenistan in implementation of the national climate change policies both in mitigation and adaptation streams. It is especially important in relation to the country’s climate change commitments,” – highlighted Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident coordinator in Turkmenistan during the meeting. «UN is ready to provide support in implementation of Turkmenistan’s commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement, development of the second National Status of the Environment Report and activities stemming from the country’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge and three initiatives the Government acceded to at COP 28».

“We are pleased to co-organize this important initiative aimed at continuing the established dialogue to support the Government of Turkmenistan in achieving its environmental and climate change goals,”– noted Mr. Tomica Paovic, UNDP Officer-in-Charge in Turkmenistan opening the meeting. “UNDP is dedicated to providing global expertise and technical support to ensure the effective implementation of Turkmenistan’s climate agenda. Among other key areas of support, this includes supporting the country’s promise to tackle the issues of Climate Change; Country’s intention to update its commitment to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions (Nationally Determined Contributions); and report its achievements to the UNFCCC through the “Fourth National Communication to the UNFCCC.”

The Climate Group of Development Partners convenes regular coordination meetings, which serve as a platform for providing updates on current activities and planned projects aimed at supporting Turkmenistan in mitigating climate change, building resilience, and enhancing adaptation measures.