Armenia to participate in events devoted to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On March 19, 2024, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov met with Armenian Ambassador Ruben Kharazyan. The discussion covered various aspects of bilateral relations and upcoming events.

Armenia’s delegation will attend the international events in Turkmenistan celebrating the 300th anniversary of the famous Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

The diplomats reviewed key aspects of the Turkmenistan-Armenia relationship and identified promising areas for further cooperation.

The sides expressed interest in convening a meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation during 2024.

Focus was placed on potential cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, particularly the energy industry.

The parties spoke in support of intensifying cooperation between commercial structures of two countries and organizing mutual visits of business delegations.

The development of constructive fields in education, science and culture were emphasized.///nCa, 20 March 2024