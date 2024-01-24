The customs services of Turkmenistan and Russia plan signing a number of agreements and experience sharing

On 22 January 2024, a working meeting was held online between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Federal Customs Service of Russia as part of the joint action plan for 2022-2024, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the signing of the following draft agreements:

On the creation of a simplified customs corridor

On the organization of the exchange of preliminary information

On mutual recognition of the institution of Authorized Economic Operators

The meeting also explored avenues for knowledge exchange through holding training seminars and meetings between employees of educational institutions, as well as organizing joint visits to share experiences. ///nCa, 24 January 2024