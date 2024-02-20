TAPI: All Afghans support this great project, says acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

At the end of last week, the CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, met in Kabul with the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues within the framework of the TAPI gas pipeline project, and also stressed the need to accelerate work, the Afghan ministry reports.

Delawar called this project beneficial not only for Afghanistan, but also for all participating countries. He also added that all Afghans support this great economic project.

According to the minister, “The Islamic Emirate is ready for any kind of cooperation in this regard.”

The official spokesman of Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid said: “Afghanistan has provided the security where the TAPI project is supposed to be implemented and we have complete readiness. We hope that the TAPI project will be started but you know that this is not only the subject of one country, four other countries are also engaged with it and they all should be ready.” (TOLO News, 19 Feb 2024).

The ministry emphasizes that the TAPI gas pipeline, which will deliver gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan, when implemented, will provide Afghanistan with about $400 million in transit profits annually. ///nCa, 20 February 2024

 

