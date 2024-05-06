Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Water Management at Joint Commission Meeting

On 30 April 2024, the fourth meeting of the Uzbek-Turkmen joint intergovernmental commission on water management issues was held in Turkmenabad.

The meeting was co-chaired by Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Sh. Ganiev and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for agriculture T. Atakhalliyev, the National News Agency of Uzbekistan UzA reports.

The parties discussed the agreements reached at the third meeting of the Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental joint commission on water management issues.

The parties also agreed to accelerate the implementation of projects for the registration of water facilities of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan

Discussions focused on accelerating construction of a “wall against water filtration” at the Sultonsanjar dam of the Tuyamuyun hydro-complex.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan confirmed their readiness to implement an automated water metering system at hydraulic posts.

The meeting addressed issues like riverbank reinforcement, minimizing water loss through canal improvements, and ensuring smooth water flow.

In addition, an online meeting was held between the Turkmen State Water Management Research, Production and Design Institute “Turmensuvylymtaslama” (Turkmen water project) and the Scientific Research Institute of Irrigation and Water Problems of Uzbekistan.

The sides exchanged knowledge on flood prevention methods and measures to strengthen the Amu Darya’s banks. They also discussed ways to prevent potential dangers along the river.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed and an agreement was reached to hold the fifth meeting of the Uzbek-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues in Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 6 May 2024 (photo credit – UzA)