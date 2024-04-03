UNDP promotes Turkmenistan’s participation in efforts to restore the Aral Sea basin at the ICSD meeting in Astana

Astana, March 27-28, 2024: Within the framework of the UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, UNDP organized a trip of a high-level delegation from Turkmenistan to Astana, Kazakhstan, to participate in the meeting of the Interstate Commission for Sustainable Development of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (ICSD IFAS), held on March 27-28, 2024, in Astana. The trip was organized in support of Turkmenistan’s more active and informed participation in the implementation of regional cooperation within the framework of the IFAS programme to improve the management and restoration of the land and water resources of the Aral Sea basin.

On March 27, the ICSD meeting was preceded by a meeting of the Advisory Council with the participation of responsible representatives of environmental agencies and the economic sector, structural divisions and organizations under the ICSD, as well as representatives from public organizations of Central Asian countries.

During the two-day ICSD meeting, discussions focused around cross-border cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development. A report was also presented on the work of the Republic of Kazakhstan during their chairmanship of the commission. Due to the rotation process, Tajikistan took over the chairmanship for the next two years. Furthermore, plans were presented for the implementation of the Regional Environmental Protection Programme for the Sustainable Development of Central Asia over the next two years.

According to the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Mr. Begench Miminov, for many years the IFAS and ICSD have played a significant role in fostering dialogue and cooperation in addressing socio-economic challenges caused by the Aral Sea crisis. He emphasized that Turkmenistan advocates for the support and implementation of targeted initiatives by the founding countries of the IFAS, aimed at strengthening regional interaction and creating systematic mechanisms for cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development in all Central Asian countries. Mr. Miminov highlighted the importance of the event stating: “Our common goal is to create a harmonious, sustainable, and long-term cooperation system based on ensuring the interests of the countries in our region, the well-being of the people living in the region, their health, development, and progress”.

The Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development (ICSD) was created by the decision of the Interstate Council on the issues of the Aral Sea basin (July 19, 1994, Ashgabat) in accordance with the “Agreement on joint actions to solve the problem of the Aral Sea and the Aral Region, environmental healing and ensuring the socio- economic development of the Aral region”, signed by the heads of state of Central Asia in Kyzyl-Horde on March 26, 1993. The Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development (ICSD) has coordination and management of regional cooperation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development of the countries of Central Asia. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 2 April 2024