UNDP enhances farmers’ knowledge on horticulture in the Lebap Velayat

Within the framework of the project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, jointly implemented by UNDP and the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan, a practical seminar on horticulture development was held on March 5, 2024, in the city of Seydi, the Denau District.

The event was attended by representatives of the hyakimliks of the Dargan-Ata and Danev etraps, agriculture and water resource management specialists at the velayat and etrap levels, local farmers engaged in horticulture, representatives of agricultural enterprises and NGOs, as well as stakeholders from the project pilot region of the project and employees of the Amudarya State Nature Reserve.

This practical training is part of a series of seminars aimed at creating a platform for exchanging experiences, enhancing theoretical knowledge and practical skills of local farmers in horticulture to increase resilience to climate change and improve the living conditions of the local community.

Experts on fruit and berry crops from the Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, teachers of meteorology of the Turkmen State Institute named after Seydi, as well as experts on water resources from the NGOs “Tebigy Kuwat” in Ashgabat and “Eco-Durmus” from Dashoguz presented sustainable practices and innovative approaches in horticulture development tailored to the regional context.

Rozykulyeva Karyahan, a participating farmer, highlighted the value of the seminar stating: “This practical seminar gave us the opportunity to expand our knowledge, improve practical skills, and get answers to many questions related to horticulture management on our plots.”. She also noted that the information and handouts were written in a language understandable to an ordinary farmer and are very useful, enabling them to effectively apply theoretical knowledge in practice.

To promote the economic growth within the local community and create an enabling environment for alternative local livelihoods and climate-resilient practices, UNDP in Turkmenistan collaborates with various partners. The seminar received support from key project partners such as the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan, the Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, as well as from the Lebap Velayat and Dargan-Ata and Danev etrap hiakimliks.

The joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits” was launched in 2022 and is aimed at providing long-term solutions for sustainable development and conservation of valuable ecosystems of the Turkmen Aral Sea region. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 7 March 2024