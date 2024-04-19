New Angolan Ambassador to Turkmenistan Presents Credentials

On 18 April 2024, Augusto da Silva Cunha, the newly appointed Angolan Ambassador to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow), presented his credentials to Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis.

The Ambassador’s meeting with Ms. Gulmanova highlighted the progress achieved in bilateral relations across various areas, including trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian cooperation. They also discussed the potential for further collaboration at the parliamentary level.

Later on the same day, Ambassador da Silva Cunha met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov to present copies of his credentials. Their discussions focused on strengthening ties between the two nations, with an emphasis on expanding political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides stressed the importance of collaborations within international organizations and expressed their commitment to providing mutual support for future initiatives on the global stage. Deputy Minister Gurbanov took this opportunity to express appreciation for Angola’s support of the UN resolution on transport, “Strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve Sustainable Development Goals,” which was proposed by Turkmenistan and adopted in December 2023.

Ambassador da Silva Cunha reaffirmed his dedication to fostering closer relations between Turkmenistan and Angola throughout his diplomatic mission. ///nCa, 19 April 2024