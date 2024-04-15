Turkmenistan will build fertilizer warehouses in Lebap and Mary provinces

The state concern Turkmenhimiya of Turkmenistan is responsible for providing the fertilizers including urea, phosphorus, potassium fertilizers and ammonium nitrate.

The DPM Annamammedov reported during the cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that in order to supply the fertilizers to the farmers in adequate quantities and a timely manner, special warehouses will be built in the Lebap and Mary provinces.

He said that the conditions at the warehouses will help ensure the freshness and effectiveness of the fertilizers.

The state concern Türkmenhimiýa will supervise the compliance with the construction and technical specifications. /// nCa, 15 April 2024