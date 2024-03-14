Second Phase of the Lebap Cement Plant commissioned in Koytendag – Turkmenistan increases cement production

On 13 March 2024, on Wednesday, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the opening ceremony of the second phase of the Lebap Cement Plant with a capacity of 1 million tons of cement per year in the Koitendag district of the Lebap province.

The first phase of the plant went into operation in February 2013. All these years, the plant, located 350 kilometers from Turkmenabat, province’s administrative center, has been producing the most popular brands of high-strength cement.

Addressing at the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that currently, based on the National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052, as well as the Program of socio-economic Development of the country in 2022-2028, large-scale work is being carried out to develop sectors of the national economy, including industry and construction production. Industry and the construction industry supply construction sites and the population of the country with the necessary high-quality building materials, in particular, cement.

The construction of the new facility was fulfilled by the private Turkmen company “Türkmen enjam”.

The complex, which includes 38 buildings and facilities, is capable of producing 1 million tons of high-quality cement products per year that meet international standards, including sulfate-resistant cement.

During the implementation of the second stage of the Lebap Cement Plant, all production and living conditions for 250 employees are provided.

According to the President, this year will see the opening another new facility in the Baherden district of the Akhal province – the second stage of the Baherden Cement Plant, which will also produce 1 million tons of cement products per year.

The second phase of the Lebap cement plant was awarded a certificate of compliance with internationally recognized standards valid in Germany. The certificate was presented by the representative of Thyssenkrupp Polysius GmbH, Chief Inspector of equipment installation Mate Resetar.

Polysius has performed the supervision of construction works and commissioning activities of the second line of the cement plant in Lebap.

The new plant facilities meet international standards, including German industrial standards (DIN), cement industry standards, IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standards, and ISO standards. Thysssenkrupp Polysius also expressed interest in establishing a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with Turkmenistan, potentially paving the way for future collaboration in the country’s development.

The Lebap Cement Plant prioritizes automation, sustainability, and efficiency.

The production process is fully automated and adheres to strict environmental standards, with significantly lower emissions than permissible limits achieved through powerful dust filters.

The plant’s location near abundant raw materials minimizes transportation costs and ensures smooth operation.

A dedicated laboratory and technical control department guarantee product quality, with an on-site repair shop providing additional support.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov handed over to the director of the cement plant the keys to the new powerful special equipment that will be used in production.

On the same day, the head of state returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 14 March 2024 (photo credit – TDH)

Here are some photos from the event: