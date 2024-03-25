UN Declares 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust at Turkmenistan’s Initiative

UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus, designating 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on Turkmenistan’s initiative. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a government meeting on Saturday, 23 March 2024.

This resolution aims to promote peaceful conflict resolution through political and diplomatic means while fostering trust-based relations between nations. It emphasizes the importance of fostering a global culture of peaceful dialogue.

Following the resolution’s adoption, Meredov proposed a series of actions:

• organizing events in Turkmenistan and internationally.

• establishing a government-level commission to oversee these initiatives.

• addressing relevant issues at commission meetings.

• collaborating with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the UN Permanent Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

“The fact that the UN member states supported this initiative of Turkmenistan, and the fact that 86 countries co-sponsored the Resolution, is a great honor for us,” the President of Turkmenistan stressed.

“The adoption of this document is a clear evidence of the international recognition of the efforts of the Motherland to ensure universal peace and sustainable development, build mutually beneficial, friendly and fraternal relations, and strengthen trust between the states of the planet”, Berdimuhamedov noted.

Here is the text of the Resolution:

///nCa, 25 March 2024