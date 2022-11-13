Ashgabat to host the International Conference “Dialogue is the Guarantee of Peace”

On 11 December 2022, an International Conference “Dialogue is the Guarantee of Peace” will be held in Ashgabat in a hybrid format, co-organized by UN agencies.

UN Member States, international, regional and sub-regional organizations and public associations, representatives of the private sector and public organizations, academic circles and the media are invited to participate in the Conference.

The Forum will open with a plenary session, which will include statements by the Chair of the Conference from the Host Country and senior officials from countries and international organizations.

Next, there will be three consecutive thematic sessions.

The theme of the first thematic session will be “Dialogue as a basis for preventive measures and eliminating the causes of conflicts“. It is planned that during this session there will also be an exchange of views on the further implementation of the Declaration and Programme of Action and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

The second thematic session “Strengthening food and environmental security through dialogue” will cover the issues of the interdependency of food security, climate change and sustainable development, improving the adaptive capacity of countries and communities to the environmental impacts, and will review the main international practices in this area, including the development and implementation of policies to mitigate and respond to climate change, and an exchange of views among experts.

The third thematic session will consider “Multilateral cooperation in cyberspace and the role of online networks in building international dialogue“. This session will provide a basis for a broad discussion on the role of information networks and software in strengthening a culture of dialogue and peace.

At the conclusion of the Conference, the co-chairpersons of the thematic sessions will present a summary of the discussions, followed by a concluding statement by a representative of the host country.

The outcome document of the Conference will be preliminarily circulated reflecting the results of the sessions. It will be sent to the United Nations Secretariat for distribution as a document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

At the end of the official part of the Conference, participants will be invited to events dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Neutrality of Turkmenistan, the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the 30th anniversary of the membership of the Central Asian countries in the UN.

***

The global initiative “Dialogue — a guarantee of peace” was put forward by Turkmenistan during the International Conference “The policy of peace and trust — the basis of international security, stability and development” in December 2021 and was unanimously supported by the participants of the conference. The final document of the Conference was published as a document of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The above-mentioned initiative directly echoes the initiative of the UN Secretary-General on the formation of a New Agenda for Peace, which calls for decreasing global strategic risks, investing in conflict prevention and peacemaking, as well as supporting regional preventive measures.

The philosophy of “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” is aimed at uniting the efforts of the international community in strengthening the traditions of peaceful and trusting coexistence of the peoples of the world, restoring values, worldviews and traditions of maintaining and promoting peace, creating of a culture of peace and trust in all aspects of international relations.

The Concept Note of the Conference is available here: https://www.mfa.gov.tm/en/articles/675

///nCa, 13 November 2022