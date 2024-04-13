Russian universities will take part in International Olympiad in Informatics in Ashgabat

On April 15-20, 2024 in Ashgabat at the organization of the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakaev (MUNG) will host the II Open International Olympiad in Computer Science among students of higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan and foreign countries. Also, within the framework of the Olympiad, an international scientific and practical conference “Scientific views of students in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state” will be held.

Several Russian universities will also participate in the Olympiad among the participants from various countries. Such universities include Kazan National Research Technological University (KNITU-KHTI) and Samara National Research University named after Academician S.P.Korolev, which are located in the consular district of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan.

In particular, 9 students from KNITU-KHTI will take part in the Olympiad, and 5 students from SamSU.

According to the MUNG, the Olympiad will be held in two stages in the form of an individual championship. Students studying under the specialty, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs of any specialty and direction can participate in the Olympiad.

The participation of Russian universities in the International Olympiad in Informatics in Ashgabat underlines the desire of students and teachers to actively share knowledge and experience with colleagues from other countries. Participation in such events promotes professional growth, enriching experience and strengthening international relations, contributing to the development of the scientific community and education.

/// nCa, 13 April 2024 (in cooperation with Consulate of Turkmenistan in Kazan, originally published at https://kazan.tmconsulate.gov.tm/ru/news/131458)

