Restructuring of foreign office of Türkiye – new general directorate of OTS and Central Asia created

Under a decree issued by President Erdogan on 6 April 2024, the government of Türkiye has restructured its foreign office.
In order to strengthen ties with the Organization of Turkic States, a Central Asia and the Organization of Turkic States General Directorate has been set up.
The other changes include:
- The America and Latin American have been bifurcated into separate entities, which will allow for a more nuanced approach.
- In the general directorate for South Asia, Iran and Iraq have been segregated, leading to the establishment of the Iran-Iraq General Directorate.
- The Humanitarian and Technical Assistance General Directorate has been created.
- The Information General Directorate has been transformed into the Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communication General Directorate. This streamlines the spokesperson of the ministry unit into a separate entity.
- The consulate and immigration matters have been assigned to separate general directorates.
- A new directorate is created for international mediation.
- The science and technology policies general directorate has been created.