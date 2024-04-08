Restructuring of foreign office of Türkiye – new general directorate of OTS and Central Asia created

News Central Asia (nCa)

Under a decree issued by President Erdogan on 6 April 2024, the government of Türkiye has restructured its foreign office.

In order to strengthen ties with the Organization of Turkic States, a Central Asia and the Organization of Turkic States General Directorate has been set up.

The other changes include:

  • The America and Latin American have been bifurcated into separate entities, which will allow for a more nuanced approach.
  • In the general directorate for South Asia, Iran and Iraq have been segregated, leading to the establishment of the Iran-Iraq General Directorate.
  • The Humanitarian and Technical Assistance General Directorate has been created.
  • The Information General Directorate has been transformed into the Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communication General Directorate. This streamlines the spokesperson of the ministry unit into a separate entity.
  • The consulate and immigration matters have been assigned to separate general directorates.
  • A new directorate is created for international mediation.
  • The science and technology policies general directorate has been created. /// nCa, 8 April 2024

 

 

