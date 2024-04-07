Embassy of Qatar hosts Iftar Dinner in Ashgabat

Ghanem bin Abdullah AL-REMAIHI, the Chargé d’affaires of Qatar hosted an Iftar Dinner at the premises of the embassy in Ashgabat on 6 April 2024.

The guests included the heads and members of the diplomatic missions of the Muslim countries based in Ashgabat, the international organizations, business leaders, and close friends of Qatar.

The Chief Mufti of Turkmenistan led the prayers.

In the open-air dinner at the sprawling lawn of the embassy, some traditional Qatari dishes were served.

Here are some pictures from the event:

/// nCa, 7 April 2024 [all pictures copyright nCa]

#Qatar, #Ghanem_bin_Abdullah_AL-REMAIHI, #Iftar, #Ashgabat, #Turkmenistan