Turkmenistan and UN ESCAP engaged in sustainable transport, energy mobility, and implementing the resolution on the UN Special Programme for the Aral Sea basin

On July 12, 2023, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, met with Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The productive exchange of views focused on cooperation in transport, energy, climate change, disaster risk reduction, and within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

The Executive Secretary commended Turkmenistan on the inauguration of Arkadag smart city and confirmed her participation in a side event on the theme “Sustainable Urban Transportation: Towards the UNGA High-level Meeting on Sustainable Transport and Arkadag City’s Model for SDG 11”, organized by Turkmenistan on July 17 within the framework of the High-Level Political Forum under the auspices of ECOSOC.

The Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN expressed gratitude to the leadership and secretariat of ESCAP for their support and active cooperation in considering and adopting the Commission’s resolution on the United Nations special programme for the Aral Sea basin, submitted by Turkmenistan at the 79th session in May 2023.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to multilateral cooperation on sustainable transport, energy mobility and interconnectivity in Asia-Pacific. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 13 July 2023

 

