Turkmenistan and UNCTAD partner for continued customs digitalization

On 30 March 2024, the Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service met with Dmitry Godunov, a regional coordinator for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The meeting focused on further digitalizing Turkmenistan’s customs sector.

As noted, within the framework of the first and second stages of the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy of Turkmenistan in 2019-2025, the State Customs Service successfully implemented the first stage of digitalization with the introduction of the ASYCUDA electronic declaration system.

Currently, work is underway on the second stage, which aims to establish a Single Window for export-import operations. This will further simplify trade procedures.

Looking ahead, UNCTAD presented proposals for a third stage of digitalization.

The project titled “Single Window for export-import operations” is a collaborative effort between UNDP, UNCTAD, and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan. This project has been extended until the end of 2024.

This year, the project will prioritize promoting integrated monitoring and control of licenses, certificates and permits (LCP), implementing interagency risk management in the customs clearance process, strengthening capacity of Turkmenistan in the world, regional economic integration and international trade. ///nCa, 2 April 2024

 

 

