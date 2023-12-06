Turkmenistan Urges Focus on Caspian Sea Level Decline and Energy Cooperation

News Central Asia (nCa)

The delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian states held in Moscow on 5 December 2023.

In his address, Meredov identified the receding Caspian Sea level as the most pressing issue requiring immediate attention and a comprehensive approach.

He proposed establishing a five-party working group to study the causes and implications of this phenomenon. Turkmenistan expressed readiness to draft a legal document outlining measures to mitigate the effects of shallowing.

Meredov also emphasized the importance of energy cooperation in the Caspian Sea, particularly the implementation of Article 14 of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. The article guarantees the rights of littoral states to lay pipelines and cables along the seabed.

He stressed that underwater infrastructure development aligns with the economic needs of the Caspian countries and promotes energy security and sustainability in Eurasia, while ensuring fair consideration of the interests of energy producers, consumers, and transit nations.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the Caspian littoral states to close cooperation on environmental issues, in line with the agreements reached at the Sixth Caspian Summit held in Ashgabat last summer.

Meredov underscored the significance of the “Caspian Environmental Initiative” proposed by the President of Turkmenistan as a framework for fostering international cooperation in this area.

Turkmen foreign minister emphasized that the success of regional cooperation hinges on maintaining and strengthening a robust security and stability framework in the Caspian region, effectively addressing potential threats. He asserted that the Caspian Sea must remain a zone of stability and trust, shielded from risks to peace and development. ///nCa, 6 December 2023

 

 

 

