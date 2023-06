Turkmen Energy Officials is on visit to Pakistan – TAP and TAPI projects under spotlight

On 7 June 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit to discuss the implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project and the TAP Power Transmission Line Project, Embassy of Turkmenistan to Pakistan said in a press release.

On the same day, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy of Pakistan between the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Mr Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas”, and Mr Annageldi Saparov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, and the delegation of Pakistan headed by Mr Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) of Pakistan, and Dr Musadik Malik, State Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division) of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly the projects for the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline, and the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan power transmission and fiber-optic communication line (TAP).

It was agreed that significant progress has been made in terms of the practical implementation of the TAPI Project. The construction of the 214-km long Turkmenistan section of the TAPI pipeline from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan to the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan border has been completed.

Dr Malik stressed the importance of TAPI for Pakistan’s energy needs and expressed Government’s resolve for its completion. All steps will be taken in this regard, he assured.

“TAPI is a transformation agenda for the region not just a pipeline,” said Dr. Musadik Malik.

TAP power transmission line will run in parallel to the TAPI gas pipeline that will not only provide the TAPI Gas Pipeline and its facilities with electric energy but will also play a significant role in satisfying Pakistan’s domestic and industrial demand for electricity and reducing electricity costs.

The Pakistan side emphasized that the TAPI and TAP Projects had full support of the Government of Pakistan as they were crucial for the socio-economic prosperity of the region and for ensuring energy security and economic growth in Pakistan.

The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts between the Technical Working Groups of Turkmenistan and Pakistan on the implementation of joint energy projects.

Dr.Musadik Malik and Maksat Babayev exchanged tokens of gratitude. ///nCa, 8 June 2023

