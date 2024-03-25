News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan FMs had telephone talks

On Monday, 25 March 2024, Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov had a telephone conversation.

The discussion focused on further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. They explored a wide range of topics for cooperation in 2024, including regional issues and cooperation within international organizations, according to the Uzbekistan foreign ministry.

Saidov also met with Turkmen Ambassador Shadurdy Meredov on the same day. Their talks covered various areas of bilateral and regional cooperation. They reviewed the progress on previously reached agreements and discussed upcoming joint events. ///nCa, 25 March 2024

 

 

 

