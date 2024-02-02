Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Türkiye had a telephone conversation

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 1 February 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, during which an exchange of views took place on a number of topical issues of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation, MFA Turkmenistan reported.

The parties discussed the progress of implementation of bilateral agreements reached at the highest state level, and also considered the possibilities of further increasing the potential of mutual partnership in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres.

The heads of Foreign ministries agreed to maintain regular contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The Turkish news outlets report with reference to diplomatic sources, that the parties discussed energy, civil aviation, as well as bilateral ties and opportunities for cooperation on multilateral platforms. ///nCa, 2 February 2024

 

 

