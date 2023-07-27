Consular talks held between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

A round of consular talks between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was held on 27 July 2023, informs the ministry of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan.

The talks were held in Tashkent with the participation of the consular officials and law enforcement agencies of both the sides.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation on the consular issues, including in the field of protecting the rights and interests of citizens. They considered proposals for the exchange of experience in the consular, legal and law enforcement spheres, as well as the implementation of joint projects and initiatives in this direction, says the press release of the Uzbek foreign office.

As a result of the negotiations, the parties signed the Protocol regulating the implementation of the agreements. /// nCa, 27 July 2023

