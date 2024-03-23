Turkmenistan expresses condolences to Russia on the act of terrorism

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his deepest condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation. The message follows the armed attack and explosion that occurred at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, tragically resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

“Strongly condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism, Turkmenistan reiterates its full support for international efforts to combat and eradicate this global threat,” says the message.

On behalf of the Turkmen people, government, and himself, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families and friends of the victims. He also extended wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the attack.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on March 22, 2024 in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk city, Moscow region.

“We express our condolences and support to the families and friends of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured”, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan said in a statement.

About the events at Crocus City Hall

Crocus City Hall is a concert hall in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region. The seven-storey building has a total area of over 38 000 square meters.

The complex has a hall capable to accommodate 9,500 seats.

The complex was opened on 25 October 2009.

On the evening of March 22nd, 2024, a horrific terrorist attack unfolded at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Russia, according to TASS. Armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles and a large amount of ammunition, gunmen opened fire on the crowded concert hall.

According to news reports, attackers targeted fleeing spectators, creating further chaos.

The attack escalated with a subsequent explosion and fire within the complex.

The fire department classified it as “high difficulty,” with flames engulfing roughly a third of the building and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters used a combination of ground and aerial resources, including helicopters dropping water, to extinguish the fire.

The firefighters managed to localize the fire by 00:55 Moscow time.

The official death toll from the attack, as reported by the Investigative Committee of Russia, stands at 60.

Over 100 injuries were reported by the Federal Security Service.

The Health Minister confirmed 115 hospitalizations, including 5 children. Notably, 60 victims remain in critical condition. An additional list of 145 injured was published by the Moscow Region’s Ministry of Health.///nCa, 23 March 2024