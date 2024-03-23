Statement of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan on the terrorist act in Crocus City Hall – embassy opens book of condolences

The Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan has issued a statement in connection with the terrorist attack that took place in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk:

“In these difficult hours, we feel the support of the fraternal Turkmen people more than ever. Condolences have been coming to our e-mail since the morning, people are bringing flowers, candles and soft toys to the Russian diplomatic mission.

We express our gratitude to the leadership and citizens of Turkmenistan, our compatriots, and all those who are not indifferent for their sympathy for this terrible tragedy.

We are deeply grieving together with the relatives and friends of the victims. We wish a fast recovery to all those injured.

We are confident that all the inhumans involved in the terrorist act will be identified and will be punished as they deserve.”

***

In connection with the terrorist act that occurred on 22 March 2024 in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, a book of condolences will be available at the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan (1941 (Kipchak) str., 43) on 24 and 25 March 2024 from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 17:00. ///nCa, 23 March 2024

Residents of Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi brought flowers and toys to Russian diplomatic missions to honor the memory of the victims of the inhuman terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.

*Photo credit – social networks of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan