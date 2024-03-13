Ashgabat hosted the 15th Meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States

On 12 March 2024, the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Ashgabat, chaired by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, member of the Council of Elders of the OTS Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Opening the meeting, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov welcomed the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS, the Secretary General of the Organization and the audience and congratulated the participants of the meeting on the onset of the holy month of Ramadan.

At previous meetings of the Council of Elders, a number of important proposals were made to develop and strengthen diverse cooperation within the framework of the OTS, which were of a guiding and advisory nature at meetings of the heads of state of the Organization, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said.

He noted the importance of discussing issues related to enriching the existing partnership across a wide range, and expressed opinions and views on this matter.

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of OTS Binali Yildirim was the first speaker.

He noted that the meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization is being held for the first time in a country that has the status of an observer of the Organization.

It was emphasized that the close cooperation between the member countries and observers of the OTS makes a significant contribution to the activities of the Organization of Turkic States. As noted, the work of the Council of Elders was highly appreciated at the highest level, which was reflected in the Astana Declaration adopted following the results of the 10th OTS Summit, held in Kazakhstan in November 2023. This clearly demonstrates the transformation of the Council into an active structure.

It was emphasized that the presence of a huge common potential, fraternal solidarity and support, effective multifaceted cooperation allow the countries of the OTS to achieve positive results in sustainable development. Well-being and stability in the Turkic states greatly contribute to the well-being and stability in the region. To this end, it is necessary to intensify joint efforts to further build a mutually beneficial partnership.

According to the Chairman of the Council of Elders, the priority attention of the OTS countries is given to cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, transport, energy, investment, and other promising areas.

The next speaker was General Secretary of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev. Omuraliyev noted the importance of the results of the OTS Summit held in Astana in November 2023 for the further development of cooperation between the Turkic states. At the same time, they noted the strengthening of cooperation and solidarity between fraternal countries, which is of great importance in the modern period, when the region and the world are facing new challenges.

It was emphasized that concrete steps have been implemented to intensify cooperation in the economic, commercial and investment spheres, in the transport, communication and industrial sectors, to increase mutual trade turnover, and ensure food security.

The humanitarian field is also an integral part of interstate cooperation.

The energy sector is among the priority vectors of partnership between the Turkic countries. In this regard, Omuraliyev pointed out the relevance of the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the preparation of the OTS Roadmap for the development of cooperation in this area.

Touching upon the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi and celebration of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world, Omuraliyev confirmed his readiness to provide all possible support from the OTS in holding festive events.

Concluding his speech, Omuraliyev thanked the members of the Council of Elders for the recommendations, noting that they would be sent by the Secretariat of the OTS to the relevant authorities of the participating countries.

Ikram Adyrbekov, representing Kazakhstan on the OTS Council of Elders, addressed the meeting.

He highlighted the presence of esteemed Kazakh elders who have significantly contributed to Kazakhstan’s independence. Adyrbekov expressed his belief that Arkadag Berdymukhamedov’s initiative of elder exchanges will become a valuable tradition. Notably, the Kazakh delegation members displayed fluency in the Turkmen language.

Adyrbekov emphasized the current strategic nature of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, fostered by frequent high-level interactions and mutual support, including on the international stage. He identified strong potential for cooperation in trade, economics, transportation, agriculture, and cultural exchange. In particular, it was noted that one of the central streets of Astana is named after the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly, whose 300th anniversary is widely celebrated this year.

Then Metedkan Sherimkulov, a member of the Council of Elders from the Kyrgyz Republic, spoke.

Sherimkulov expressed his appreciation to Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov for hosting the 15th OTS Council of Elders meeting in Ashgabat. He extended his congratulations on the 300th anniversary of the revered poet Magtymguly Fragi and emphasized the longstanding amity between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, Sherimkulov praised Berdymukhamedov’s role in solidifying interstate dialogue among Turkic nations. He expressed confidence that the meeting in Ashgabat would bolster friendship between the Turkic peoples and expand cooperation in various fields.

Then the floor was given to Sodikjon Turdiyev, a member of the Council of Elders of the OTS from Uzbekistan.

Turdiyev emphasized the flourishing state of interstate relations, built upon a shared historical and cultural foundation. He highlighted the beautiful “Ashgabat” and “Tashkent” parks in both capitals as tangible symbols of friendship and good neighborliness.

Regarding the OTS’s activities, Turdiyev underscored its primary role in promoting regional peace, fostering trade and economic cooperation, and driving economic integration. The organization prioritizes addressing current issues in the environment, humanitarian fields like science, education, and culture, fostering the well-being of the younger generation, and areas crucial for development, such as energy, transportation, investment, and food security.

Building on this, Turdiyev pointed to the proposals and initiatives presented at last year’s OTS Summit in Astana. He emphasized that the Council of Elders plays a vital role in effectively supporting these initiatives across these priority cooperation areas.

Finally, Turdiyev addressed the topic of youth education and development, stressing the importance of motivating and encouraging young minds with a passion for innovation.

The next speaker was Attila Tilki, a member of the Council of Elders from Hungary.

Tilki highlighted the positive impact of economic cooperation with the Turkic states on the Hungarian economy. He characterized the interaction between Hungary and the OTS as a constructive partnership built on mutual respect and equality.

He highlighted significant potential for cooperation between OTS countries across various sectors. Educational exchange was specifically mentioned as an important area, with emphasis placed on strengthening Turkmen-Hungarian educational ties. Tilki pointed to additional opportunities for mutually beneficial relations in other relevant areas, like water management.

Tilki underscored the growing importance of reliable and respectful partnerships in today’s world.

Following Tilki’s remarks, the National Leader of Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov presented Turkmenistan’s views and proposals for the 15th OTS Council of Elders meeting.

Here are the main points of his speech:

The Council of Elders will become an important part of the activities of the Organization of Turkic States in public, socio-humanitarian and cultural areas. It should facilitate the implementation of decisions and agreements reached at the State level.

In providing assistance to the Organization’s international humanitarian relations, the Council should actively participate in public diplomacy.

The unity and solidarity of the Turkic states are very important in the current difficult international conditions.

In the current geopolitical and economic conditions, it is necessary to restore the functions and role of our peoples and States.

Energy: Turkmenistan considers it necessary to create an effective, reliable, self-sufficient model of cooperation in the general unstable conditions of global energy markets.

Turkmenistan currently supplies electricity to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. There are also plans to send Turkmen natural gas in the eastern direction.

We also have good opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Transport: We must start creating a unified transport strategy.

The “Turkic Belt” had a significant positive impact on human progress many centuries ago, linking the Oriental and Western cultures — now we should talk about rethinking and adapting to this great historical mission of the Turkic peoples.

We will never give up our roots, loyalty to family ties, respect for parents and elders. We will not change our commitment to the principles of honoring traditions and customs, patriotism, and duty.

This year, Turkmenistan celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of our great thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi.

***

Following the meeting, a Communique was adopted. The 16th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders will be held in Budapest, Hungary. ///nCa, 13 March 2024 (based on a TDH report)