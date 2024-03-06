Turkmenistan and AD Ports Group Discuss Strengthening Transport and Logistics Cooperation



Representatives from Turkmenistan’s transport and communication sector met with officials from the UAE’s AD Ports Group in Abu Dhabi on a recent working visit.

The delegation, led by Deputy Director General B. Annaev of the Agency for Transport and Communications and Director General M. Byashimov of the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM), explored avenues for collaboration in various areas.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, developing port infrastructure, implementing new investment projects.

Particular emphasis was placed on: learning from AD Ports Group’s expertise in port management and digitalization, establishing cooperation in maritime transport, exchanging views on unlocking the full potential of both countries’ transportation sectors.

Abu Dhabi Ports owns or operates 10 ports and terminals in the UAE. Each facility is strategically located taking into account sea, air, road and rail connections. The company has a world-class infrastructure, which is constantly updated using the most modern technologies.

AD Ports Group, thanks to its constantly expanding infrastructure and strategic partnerships, has the power to drive global trade.

Both parties expressed their commitment to fostering stronger collaboration in maritime transport between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates. ///nCa, 6 March 2024 [photo credit – TULM]