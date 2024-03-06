EU officials continued the challenge to read Magtymguly’s poetry

EU officials in Brussels continued the “Creative Challenge” launched by the Turkmenistan Embassy in Belgium, reading poetry by the renowned Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Teri Hakala, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, along with representatives from the European Parliament, the European Commission, and experts from “Diplomatic World” magazine, participated by reciting Fragi’s poem “Ili gözlär” (“Will look for his people”) in English, German, Spanish, and Dutch.

This initiative coincides with the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly’s birth and aims to celebrate the legacy of this prominent poet and philosopher.

Creative Challenge video is available at https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4Lfk9kObT_/?igsh=bDZkMWdiMW5yZzlo

///nCa, 6 March 2024