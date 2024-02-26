Cyanobacteria Building Materials: A New Frontier in Turkmen Science

Exciting research is underway at the biotechnology laboratory of the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, focusing on the potential of cyanobacteria, or “blue-green algae,” to revolutionize construction materials, Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper reports.

The research aims at exploring the use of cyanobacteria in bio-nanotechnology, specifically for creating a “living” building material. Additionally, the project aims to map the diversity and distribution of these ancient microorganisms across Turkmenistan.

Why cyanobacteria? These “living factories” produce valuable molecules used in developing new drugs and materials. Their cultivation is simple, requiring no complex nutrients. This type of algae is a pioneer of photosynthesis. Cyanobacteria were among the first to harness sunlight for energy, playing a crucial role in oxygenating Earth’s atmosphere 2.5 billion years ago.

They thrive in extreme environments, surviving high temperatures, scorching sun, and arid conditions.

Scientists of the Technology Center have developed a unique “living” building material using cyanobacteria.

Cyanobacteria within the material “bio-activate” sand, transforming it into a strong sand-and-gel composite. The natural gel nourishes the bacteria, while they, in turn, produce calcium carbonate, solidifying the material.

Benefits of this algae-based construction material:

• Eco-Friendly: Minimal CO2 emissions during production.

• Versatile: Suitable for new construction, renovations, pavement installation, road protection against sand encroachment, and more.

• Durable: Strong and resistant to external factors.

The international and Turkmen scientists acknowledge the vast potential of this cyanobacteria-based material. It represents a promising direction that could transform construction into a more eco-friendly and sustainable practice. ///nCa, 26 February 2024