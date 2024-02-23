News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan totaled £66 million

Trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan totaled £66 million

By

The total volume of trade turnover between the UK and Turkmenistan for the period from October 2022 to September 2023 amounted to 66 million pounds, an increase of 43.5%, or 20 million pounds in current prices compared to the same period of previous years. Such data are provided in the Trade and Investment factsheet, issued by the British Department for Business and Trade.

During the reporting period (Q4 2022 – end Q3 2023), the total Kingdom’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to £49 million (an increase of 36.1% or £13 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3  2022).

Of all UK exports to Turkmenistan in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023, £25 million (51.0%) were goods and £24 million (49.0%) were services.

Of all UK imports from Turkmenistan in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023, £13 million (76.5%) were goods and £4 million (23.5%) were services. In the same period, UK imports of goods from Turkmenistan increased by 160.0% or £8 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 while UK imports of services from Turkmenistan decreased by 20.0% or £1 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022.

The goods of the following groups dominate the commodity exports from the UK to Turkmenistan: chemicals, general industrial machinery, mechanical power generators

The nomenclature of imports from Turkmenistan to the UK includes such commodity groups as inorganic chemicals, metal ore and scrap, general industrial machinery, cleansing preparations.

A complete statistical factsheet of the Turkmen-British trade turnover can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65d4caad2ab2b30011759596/turkmenistan-trade-and-investment-factsheet-2024-02-22.pdf ///nCa, 23 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. UK Imports of Turkmen Goods Surge 500%
  2. Imports from Turkmenistan to the UK posted 400% growth – Department for Business and Trade
  3. Trade Between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Thrives, Reaching Nearly $940 Million
  4. Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeds $970 million
  5. Afghanistan Eyes Balanced Trade with Central Asia
  6. Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan unveiled data on Turkmen-Uzbek trade
  7. Afghanistan-Turkmenistan Trade Reaches $481 Million in 2023
  8. Trade Between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Reaches $438 Million in 2022 Amid Dynamic Growth
  9. Turkmenistan to host single country exhibition of Turkish goods and services in December 2023
  10. Turkmenistan exports to Russia showed 154% surge in the H1 2020
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan