Trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan totaled £66 million

The total volume of trade turnover between the UK and Turkmenistan for the period from October 2022 to September 2023 amounted to 66 million pounds, an increase of 43.5%, or 20 million pounds in current prices compared to the same period of previous years. Such data are provided in the Trade and Investment factsheet, issued by the British Department for Business and Trade.

During the reporting period (Q4 2022 – end Q3 2023), the total Kingdom’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to £49 million (an increase of 36.1% or £13 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022).

Of all UK exports to Turkmenistan in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023, £25 million (51.0%) were goods and £24 million (49.0%) were services.

Of all UK imports from Turkmenistan in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023, £13 million (76.5%) were goods and £4 million (23.5%) were services. In the same period, UK imports of goods from Turkmenistan increased by 160.0% or £8 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 while UK imports of services from Turkmenistan decreased by 20.0% or £1 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022.

The goods of the following groups dominate the commodity exports from the UK to Turkmenistan: chemicals, general industrial machinery, mechanical power generators

The nomenclature of imports from Turkmenistan to the UK includes such commodity groups as inorganic chemicals, metal ore and scrap, general industrial machinery, cleansing preparations.

A complete statistical factsheet of the Turkmen-British trade turnover can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65d4caad2ab2b30011759596/turkmenistan-trade-and-investment-factsheet-2024-02-22.pdf ///nCa, 23 February 2024