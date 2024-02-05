Afghanistan Eyes Balanced Trade with Central Asia

In 2023, Afghanistan imported about $1.4 billion worth of goods from Central Asian countries, while the country exported goods worth $100 million, TOLOnews reports, citing the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the ministry’s spokesman Akhundzada Abdul Salam Javad, the country’s main exports to Central Asia are fresh fruits, dried fruits, while attempts are being made to equalize imports and exports to these countries.

The specific breakdown of trade statistics shows the following:

Turkmenistan: Imports from Turkmenistan – $417 million, Exports to Turkmenistan – $1 million

Uzbekistan: Imports – $214 million, Exports – $19 million

Kazakhstan: Imports – $189 million, Exports – $32 million

Tajikistan: Imports – $20 million, Exports – $19 million

Kyrgyzstan: Imports – $1 million, Exports – $7 million

To address the trade imbalance, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) announced an upcoming exhibition in Turkmenistan showcasing Afghan products to potential buyers. It will be held in Turkmenistan in less than a month.

“The purpose of this exhibition is to display Afghan products for the people of Turkmenistan,” said Jan Aqa Navid, the spokesperson of the ACCI.

In 2023, Afghanistan exported a total of $2 billion, with India, Pakistan, China, and the United Arab Emirates as its main trading partners. Expanding trade options across Central Asia could lead to economic benefits for both regions and contribute to regional stability. ///nCa, 5 February 2024