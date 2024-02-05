News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Afghanistan Eyes Balanced Trade with Central Asia

Afghanistan Eyes Balanced Trade with Central Asia

By

In 2023, Afghanistan imported about $1.4 billion worth of goods from Central Asian countries, while the country exported goods worth $100 million, TOLOnews reports, citing the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to the ministry’s spokesman Akhundzada Abdul Salam Javad, the country’s main exports to Central Asia are fresh fruits, dried fruits, while attempts are being made to equalize imports and exports to these countries.

The specific breakdown of trade statistics shows the following:

Turkmenistan: Imports from Turkmenistan  – $417 million, Exports to Turkmenistan – $1 million

Uzbekistan: Imports – $214 million, Exports – $19 million

Kazakhstan: Imports – $189 million, Exports – $32 million

Tajikistan: Imports – $20 million, Exports – $19 million

Kyrgyzstan: Imports – $1 million, Exports – $7 million

To address the trade imbalance, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) announced an upcoming exhibition in Turkmenistan showcasing Afghan products to potential buyers. It will be held in Turkmenistan in less than a month.

“The purpose of this exhibition is to display Afghan products for the people of Turkmenistan,” said Jan Aqa Navid, the spokesperson of the ACCI.

In 2023, Afghanistan exported a total of $2 billion, with India, Pakistan, China, and the United Arab Emirates as its main trading partners. Expanding trade options across Central Asia could lead to economic benefits for both regions and contribute to regional stability. ///nCa, 5 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Uzbekistan Center for Economic Research analyzed the trade potential for Central and South Asia
  2. Afghanistan-Turkmenistan Trade Reaches $481 Million in 2023
  3. Infographic: China-Central Asia economic and trade cooperation achieves tangible results
  4. Central Asian countries seek to boost digital economy cooperation – Central Asia’s GDP is growing faster than the world economy
  5. Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan takes the lion’s share in Russia’s trade with Central Asia
  6. Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan unveiled data on Turkmen-Uzbek trade
  7. Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exceeds $970 million
  8. Afghan President to Visit Turkmenistan 28-29 May 2011
  9. Afghanistan Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan Seeks Billion-Dollar Trade Boost with Afghanistan, Discusses TAPI Pipeline
  10. China’s investment in Central Asia has reached US $15 billion by the end of 2022 – Chinese Minister for Trade
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan